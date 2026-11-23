LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson needs season-ending ankle surgery, dealing another setback to Los Angeles’ injury-depleted passing offense.

Ferguson, the top receiving option at his position in his second season out of Oregon, originally hurt his ankle in a Week 3 loss at the Denver Broncos and was put on injured reserve. He returned to practice at the start of November, only to pull his hamstring in a Friday workout prior to a Week 9 win at the Washington Commanders when Ferguson had been on track to play.

Coach Sean McVay said the process of rehabilitating Ferguson’s hamstring injury hindered the recovery of his ankle, necessitating an operation to repair the deltoid ligament.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily a specific setback as much as it’s just not coming along,” McVay said. “He wouldn’t be able to put his foot in the ground, and a lot of the things that his game is predicated on is being that twitchy athlete.”

Ferguson had seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in three games this season, and the Rams (6-4) hoped his return would help offset the absences of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, while Adams has been out with a hamstring injury.

The Rams host the Green Bay Packers (6-4) on Wednesday night.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press