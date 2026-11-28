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Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-2)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Santa Clara after Owen Mackay scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 124-54 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Broncos are 4-1 on their home court. Santa Clara scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 0-4 on the road. Utah Tech averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 84.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 80.3 Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Broncos. David Castillo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Christian Gibson is averaging 18 points for the Trailblazers. Ethan Potter is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press