PITTSBURGH (AP) — Winning a game might end up being the easy part for Mike McCarthy.

You could hear it in the voices of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward after the Pittsburgh Steelers drilled Denver at the end of a chaotic 72 hours in which exiled quarterback Aaron Rodgers tried to spark a palace coup against his now-former coach.

Asked if the Steelers could somehow grow closer amid the fallout of Rodgers publicly humiliating McCarthy on national television hours after the four-time NFL MVP was benched and minutes before he was cut, neither of the team’s unquestioned leaders was ready to go that far.

“Time will tell,” the typically clipped Watt responded.

Heyward nudged the door of possibility open a little wider, but not by much.

“We’ll see,” said the second-longest tenured player in the franchise’s 94 seasons. “I’m not a mind reader. I can’t see into the future, but I can tell you we’re going to play our (butt) off.”

For who, exactly, is unclear.

While emerging from the chaos to decisively beat a playoff-caliber team at home will mercifully turn the temperature down for a few days, McCarthy still has much work to do to repair his reputation inside the locker room.

Though the gleefully iconoclastic Rodgers has been highly criticized for airing the franchise’s dirty laundry, one thing that hasn’t emerged — not from his old teammates and not from McCarthy himself — is that he was lying.

Instead, the players who grew close to him during Rodgers’ 18 months in black and gold sidestepped questions about the accuracy of the future Hall of Famer’s incendiary comments on “The Pat McAfee Show,” with McCarthy even allowing that he did, indeed, say “1-2-3 Packers!” coming out of halftime of a loss in Philadelphia last week.

McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native in the first season of what he called his “dream job” after getting hired to replace Mike Tomlin, described it as an “embarrassing moment.”

The embarrassments were just starting. In the 48 or so hours between Rodgers’ ESPN appearance and kickoff against the Broncos, the man charged with leading one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises and, by proxy the players he coaches, found themselves as the butt of the joke.

The picture of dysfunction Rodgers painted created an avalanche of memes, AI-created videos and social media cracks about everything from ice cream sandwiches to naps.

“Obviously the world’s kind of laughing at us in this situation,” guard Brock Hoffman said.

The laughter has died down for the moment, but what happens next will determine whether McCarthy can move past this or if the seemingly cathartic victory over the Broncos is merely a commercial break before the next pratfall.

Tomlin, just a few months into his job as a TV analyst after spending 19 years as the face of a team that leans into its “the standard is the standard” lore, said as much during a Thanksgiving night appearance in which he likened his old gig to a “dumpster fire.”

“(McCarthy’s) ability to overcome that or inability to overcome that, in my opinion, is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys feel about him, or how those guys buy into what he’s selling,” said Tomlin, whose ties remain deep to a roster he helped mold.

Replacing the charismatic Tomlin was going to be difficult no matter whom the Steelers hired. That they opted for a hometown guy in his 60s with a similar resume but whose unassuming temperament couldn’t be more different from his swaggering predecessor was bound to create culture shock on both sides.

Those shock waves came into full view while Rodgers — whose endorsement of McCarthy during the hiring process was entirely self-serving since McCarthy’s arrival offered Rodgers likely the only chance he had to play a 22nd season — launched broadside after broadside against the man he once teamed up with to win a Super Bowl.

McCarthy responded by calling a meeting with the club’s leadership council. While specifics are lacking, McCarthy repeatedly used the word “urgency” to describe the vibe coming out of it.

That urgency can’t wane, not only for the rest of the season, but for the rest of McCarthy’s tenure, however long it may be. While Steelers owner Art Rooney II pledged that McCarthy has the front office’s full support, McCarthy finds himself in territory few people in his position have ever recovered from.

Guiding the Steelers to their sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons would help. Yet it will take more than that. It will take buy-in on McCarthy’s end in a way that, as Rodgers described, has so far been elusive.

Whether McCarthy is capable of that, only he knows. He acknowledged he “didn’t really have time to change anything” of substance in the short span between Rodgers’ appearance and kickoff against Denver.

The chance to hit a hard reset won’t come until the offseason. All McCarthy, his staff and his team can do for the next six weeks is try to be as transparent and open with each other as possible.

There is a path out of this, but it is a narrow one and may require a franchise that wears its uncommon stability — McCarthy is, after all, just the team’s fourth head coach since 1969 — as a badge of honor to get uncomfortable.

That might mean being open to making a change more than once in a generation if the impassioned play the Steelers summoned against the Broncos turns out to be merely a one-off.

As Watt said, only time will tell. But it is moving quickly.

Two weeks ago, the Steelers took the field for a primetime game in Cincinnati tied for first place in the AFC North and all seemed well.

A dozen days later, their reputation was taking the kind of hits normally reserved for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets of the world.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. At some point, the adrenaline spike of the last week will wear off. For McCarthy to survive, a new approach needs to take shape.

If not, even winning might not be enough.

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By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer