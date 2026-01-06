Zach Stoppelmoor wins the 500 at the Olympic speedskating trials. Jordan Stolz tops the mass start

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zach Stoppelmoor won the men’s 500 meters at the U.S. trials on Monday to earn his first trip to a Winter Olympics, turning in the best time over two days of racing after star long track speedskating star Jordan Stolz — already assured of a berth at the Milan Cortina Games — opted to sit out his second heat.

Stolz had prequalified for four events next month in Italy before the trials based on World Cup performances this season — the 500, 1,000, 1,500 and mass start — so he only needed to show up at the starting line once at each distance to officially seal his spots. The 21-year-old from Wisconsin will be considered a medal favorite in all four of those races at the Olympics.

In Sunday’s initial round of the 500, Stolz turned in the fastest time, 34.761 seconds; Stopplemoor was third-fastest. Since he’s been fighting a head cold and feeling tired, Stolz chose to merely start the 1,500 on Sunday before skating off-course and then opted to skip the second chance at the 500 on Monday.

Stolz, who is from about 40 minutes north of Milwaukee, wrapped up the four-day trials by turning in the fastest time in the second run of the mass start, pulling away from the pack easily and taking first place in that event. That goes alongside his second place in the 500 and third place in the 1,000, in which he recovered after an early stumble and fall to the ice.

Ethan Cepuran came in second in the mass start standings and will head to the Feb. 6-22 Olympics in that event and the team pursuit.

Mia Manganello, a 36-year-old from Florida who like Stolz already was prequalified in the event, won the women’s mass start. Sarah Warren, a 29-year-old from Chicago, took second place in the women’s 500 in 38.66 with Monday’s best time; reigning gold medalist Erin Jackson had the best time Sunday, although she was prequalified and only needed to be at the start. Jackson skipped Monday’s heat.

Warren let out a scream when she saw her time Monday, and then the tears began flowing. She said she’s had a total of nine knee operations, plus another surgery on an ankle.

Stoppelmoor was in Monday’s final pairing for the 500, and while his time Sunday already was fast enough to put him on the U.S. team in Milan, he said afterward he wasn’t 100% certain of that. Either way, he went out and clocked 34.661 seconds, a 10th of a second faster than Stolz was the day before.

“Right now, he’s one of the most dominant people in our sport. So any time I’m even close to beating him, it always feels good,” said Stoppelmoor, a 26-year-old from Iowa. “The goal is obviously just to win, not to necessarily beat him. But it does feel good.”

After crossing the finish line, Stoppelmoor skated over to the stands for lengthy hugs with his mother, Dawn, and father, Tom.

“My parents just mean the world to me. I wouldn’t be here without them,” Stoppelmoor said. “A surreal moment to take in with them.”

He’ll head to Italy with what he called one dream accomplished. Now there’s more to do.

“The goal is always make the Olympic team and then, after that, win gold at the Olympics,” Stoppelmoor said on the last day of the trials. “That’s obviously what I’m going there for.”

The full U.S. long track speedskating squad:

Women: Jackson, Manganello, Warren, Brittany Bowe, Greta Myers, Giorgia Birkeland

Men: Stolz, Stoppelmoor, Cepuran, Casey Dawson, Conor McDermott-Mastowy, Cooper McLeod, Emery Lehman

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer