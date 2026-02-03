Vonn ‘confident’ she will race at Olympics despite ‘completely ruptured’ ACL in left knee

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is “confident” she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics beginning this week despite the left knee injury she sustained in a crash four days ago.

Vonn said on Tuesday she “completed ruptured” her ACL, has bone bruising “plus meniscal damage.”

But after three days of physical therapy and consultations with doctors, Vonn went skiing on Tuesday with a brace on her knee.

“It feels stable, it feels strong,” she said, adding she was “confident” to race.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”

Vonn crashed in a downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday and ended up in the safety nets. After skiing down to the bottom of the course, she was airlifted away for medical attention.

Vonn, a 41-year-old American, was expected to be one of the biggest stars of the Winter Games, which start Friday with the opening ceremony. Her first race comes two days later in the women’s downhill on Sunday. Then Vonn was also planning on competing in super-G and the new team combined event.

The opening women’s downhill training session is scheduled for Thursday.

