Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vonn ‘confident’ she will race at Olympics despite ‘completely ruptured’ ACL in left knee

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Switzerland World Cup Alpine Skiing

Switzerland World Cup Alpine Skiing

Photo Icon View Photos

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is “confident” she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics beginning this week despite the left knee injury she sustained in a crash four days ago.

Vonn said on Tuesday she “completed ruptured” her ACL, has bone bruising “plus meniscal damage.”

But after three days of physical therapy and consultations with doctors, Vonn went skiing on Tuesday with a brace on her knee.

“It feels stable, it feels strong,” she said, adding she was “confident” to race.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”

Vonn crashed in a downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday and ended up in the safety nets. After skiing down to the bottom of the course, she was airlifted away for medical attention.

Vonn, a 41-year-old American, was expected to be one of the biggest stars of the Winter Games, which start Friday with the opening ceremony. Her first race comes two days later in the women’s downhill on Sunday. Then Vonn was also planning on competing in super-G and the new team combined event.

The opening women’s downhill training session is scheduled for Thursday.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.