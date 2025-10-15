Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pakistan wins toss and bowls in women’s cricket World Cup match against England

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl in the women’s cricket World Cup match against England at R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

England is second in the standings at the eight-nation tournament, having won all three games they have played, while Pakistan is last after losing three matches.

Pakistan has recalled all-rounder Aliya Riaz and opening batter Omaima Sohail. England included seam bowler Em Arlott and all-rounder Sarah Glenn.

Lineups:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Em Arlott.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.