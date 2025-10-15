Ecuador and Mexico draw 1-1 in a World Cup warmup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Jordy Alcívar scored on a penalty kick in the first half to help Ecuador secure a 1-1 draw against Mexico on Tuesday in a warmup match for both teams for the 2026 World Cup.

Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the third minute, but Alcívar tied it in the 20th.

Mexico, which will play in the next World Cup as co-hosts with Canada and the United States, extended its winless streak to four matches.

Mexico had a 4-0 loss to Colombia last Saturday and has not won a match since beating an alternate United States squad in the Gold Cup final on July 6.

Mexico will try to end that streak in November when it plays Uruguay.

Ecuador, which qualified second in South America just behind Argentina, had a 1-1 draw against the U.S. last Friday.

