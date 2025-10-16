Bangladesh opts to bat first against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Nigar Sultana won the toss and decided Bangladesh will bat first against Australia in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Defending champion Australia is unbeaten in four games. Australia overhauled India on Sunday in a world record chase powered by 142 from skipper Alyssa Healy.

The seven-time champion made two changes; medium-pacer Darcie Brown and wrist spinner Georgia Wareham were in for Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux.

Bangladesh played its previous game at the same venue as well; it lost to South Africa by three wickets on Monday. The Tigresses have one win in four games.

Bangladesh made two changes; left-arm medium-pacer Fariha Trisna and off-spinner Nishita Akter Nishi came into the XI.

It is the penultimate match of the tournament at ACA-VDCA Stadium, which has offered a pitch fair for batting and spin. Chasing was easier under lights, with evening dew helping out.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (captain), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter, Fariha Trisna.

___

