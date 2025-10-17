PSG deny Strasbourg historic win to stay top of Ligue 1 after thrilling draw

PARIS (AP) — Champion Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to draw with Strasbourg in a 3-3 thriller and salvage a point that kept it on top of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Liam Rosenior’s men were looking for a first league win in 34 games in Paris and they were a goal down after six minutes, Bradley Barcola finishing well after a one-two with Désiré Doué.

Doué was returning from injury to face his elder brother Guéla and both men had key interventions in the end-to-end drama.

Guéla provided the cross for Joaquin Panichelli to equalize with a superb header and it was Désiré’s mistake four minutes before the break that gave Strasbourg a halftime lead.

His misplaced pass found its way to Valentin Barco and Diego Moreira took his scooped pass to scuff a second past the surprised goalkeeper.

Burly striker Panichelli was a constant handful and it was his physical presence that led to Strasbourg’s third four minutes into the second period. He wrestled with a PSG defender and the ball fell to Moreira, who crossed for him to slam home.

It was the Argentine forward’s seventh goal in eight games and his fourth in the last two, following a double against Angers before the international break.

Strasbourg looked confident with the ball but the home side exerted more and more pressure and once more the involvement of a Doué brother was key.

The returning PSG winger was felled inside the box by keeper Mike Penders nearly an hour in and Gonzalo Ramos from the spot put them one behind.

PSG got a deserved third with nine minutes left. Senny Mayulu’s shot was parried by Penders but the 19-year-old responded smartly, heading in the rebound.

PSG topped Ligue 1 with 17 points, one ahead of Strasbourg.

