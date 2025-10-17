Colorado Rapids host Los Angeles FC in conference action

Los Angeles FC (17-8-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (11-15-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -101, Colorado +220, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play.

The Rapids are 9-12-6 in conference matchups. The Rapids have a -12 goal differential, scoring 42 goals while allowing 54.

LAFC is 13-8-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks second in the Western Conference with 63 goals led by Denis Bouanga with 24.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Navarro has 12 goals and three assists for the Rapids. Darren Yapi has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has 24 goals and eight assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has scored eight goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

LAFC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Adam James Beaudry (injured), Noah Cobb (injured).

LAFC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press