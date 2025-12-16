Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

FIFA slashes price of some World Cup tickets to $60 after global fan backlash

Sponsored by:
By AP News
YE Sports Politics Trump

YE Sports Politics Trump

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — FIFA slashed the price of some World Cup tickets for teams’ most loyal fans following a global backlash and some will get $60 seats for the final instead of being asked to pay $4,185.

FIFA said Tuesday that $60 tickets will be made available for every game at the tournament in North America, going to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road.

Fans worldwide reacted with shock and anger last week on seeing FIFA’s ticketing plans that gave participating teams no tickets in the lowest-priced category.

The cheapest prices ranged from $120 to $265 for group-stage games that did not involve co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has faced fierce criticism, especially in Europe, for its World Cup ticket pricing strategy that includes so-called “dynamic pricing” and acting as its own resale platform.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.