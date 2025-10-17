Austin visits the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

Austin FC (13-12-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-15-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -125, Austin FC +280, Draw +290; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Austin faces the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 9-13-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are fourth in the Western Conference with 58 goals led by Christian Arango with 13.

Austin is 11-10-6 in Western Conference games. Austin is 10-4 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Austin won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has 13 goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Owen Wolff has scored six goals with eight assists for Austin. Myrto Uzuni has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-7-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Austin: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: DeJuan Jones (injured), Vitor Costa (injured).

Austin: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press