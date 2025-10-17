Dreyer leads San Diego FC against the Portland Timbers

San Diego FC (18-9-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-11-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +143, Portland +159, Draw +264; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Anders Dreyer leads San Diego FC into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

The Timbers are 9-8-11 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank eighth in the MLS drawing 170 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

San Diego is 17-7-4 against conference opponents. San Diego is third in the Western Conference with 61 goals led by Dreyer with 18.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kelsy has scored seven goals with one assist for the Timbers. Cristhian Paredes has two goals over the last 10 games.

Dreyer has scored 18 goals with 15 assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

San Diego: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Jimer Esteban Fory Mejia (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), James Pantemis (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Felipe Carballo (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured), Dario Zuparic (injured).

San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Luca Bombino (injured), Leonard Chibueze Duru (injured), Pedro J Soma (injured), Duran Michael Ferree (injured), Oscar Verhoeven (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press