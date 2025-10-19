Lionel Messi’s 2nd career MLS hat trick gives Inter Miami edge over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his second career MLS hat trick, propelling Inter Miami to a 5-2 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Messi leads the MLS in scoring with 29 goals this season. The last time he scored a hat trick was last Oct. 19 in Inter Miami’s 6-2 win over the New England Revolution.

He opened the scoring in the 35th minute, netting his 27th goal of the season off a shot outside the center of the box for a 1-0 Inter Miami lead. Nashville SC responded with a header from Sam Surridge in the 43rd minute to tie the game 1-1.

After outshooting Inter Miami 11-4 in the first half, Nashville SC’s effort paid off in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time when Jacob Shaffelburg scored off Hany Mukhtar’s rebound off the left post for a 2-1 lead.

Miami was awarded a penalty following a hand ball on Andy Nájar in the 62nd minute. Messi scored his second of the game for a 2-2 tie. Four minutes later, Baltasar Rodríguez gave Inter Miami a 3-2 lead with a shot from the center of the box.

Messi scored his third of the night on a left-footed shot from the center of the box in the 81st minute to extend the lead to 4-2. Telasco Segovia added a fifth Inter Miami goal a minute into stoppage to cement the win.

The hat trick by Messi gives him an edge as a Golden Boot finalist for Most Valuable Player. He is now five goals ahead of the league’s second-leading scorer, Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga.

Inter Miami finishes the regular season with a 19-7-8 record and as the third seed in the Eastern Conference would face Nashville in the first round of the MLS Playoffs, which is the sixth seed with a 16-12-6 record.

