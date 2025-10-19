Skip to main content
Andrew Moran scores his first MLS goal in 90th minute and LAFC plays the Rapids to a 2-2 draw

By AP News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Andrew Moran scored his first MLS goal on a rebound off the post in the 90th minute and LAFC played the Colorado Rapids to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

LAFC (17-8-9) reached the 60-point plateau for the fourth time in its eight seasons in MLS.

Colorado (11-15-8) didn’t get the help it needed on Decision Day to secure a playoff spot.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for LAFC. With the goal, Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga combined to score 19 of LAFC’s last 21 — extending a league record.

Paxten Aaronson tied it at 1-all in the 62nd for Colorado. Darren Yapi headed in Oliver Larraz’s bending cross in the 88th for his eighth goal of the season.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

