Morocco beats Argentina to win its first Under-20 World Cup title

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Striker Yassir Zabrini scored twice as Morocco won its first Under-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday.

Zabrini scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009.

Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages.

It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, which was aiming for its seventh title.

Argentina reached the final despite missing its two best players in this age group, Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid´s Franco Mastantuono.

