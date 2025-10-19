Skip to main content
Baidoo’s header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league

By AP News

PARIS (AP) — Samson Baidoo scored the winner to give Lens a 2-1 victory over Paris FC on Sunday as the northern side climbed to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

After an entertaining first half, the center-back secured all three points near the hour mark with a header from Adrien Thomasson’s cross.

“We showed great effort as a team, we attacked and defended together,” Baidoo said after Lens extended its unbeaten run to four matches.

Lens registered its fifth win in eight league games and moved level on points with third-placed Strasbourg, just two points behind leader Marseille, which visits Lens next weekend.

Thomasson was excellent, providing both assists, first setting up Odsonne Edouard for Lens’ opener after his teammate Florian Thauvin missed a penalty, before creating Baidoo’s decisive goal. Pierre Lees-Melou had earlier leveled the score for Paris FC.

Marseille leapfrogged Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday after thrashing Le Havre 6-2. Marseille sits one point above PSG, which was held to a home draw with Strasbourg on Friday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

