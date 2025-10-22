Healy out injured as Australia opts to bowl against England at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — Tahlia McGrath won the toss and defending champion Australia opted to bowl against England at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the game with a calf injury. McGrath leads Australia in her absence.

Both sides have already qualified for the semifinals. They are both unbeaten in the tournament as well.

Seven-time champion Australia is currently second with four wins in five games and a no result. It has made three changes – Georgia Voll comes in for Healy and will open the innings. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and bowling all-rounder Kim Garth come in for Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown. Beth Mooney will keep wicket in Healy’s absence.

Four-time champion England is third in the standings. It also has four wins and a no result in five games.

England is unchanged from beating tournament co-host India in a thrilling game at the same venue to confirm its semifinal spot.

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore appears batter-friendly. There is a bit of grass on the wicket’s surface. Evening dew aids the chasing side.

___

Teams:

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

___

