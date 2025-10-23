Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Mora scores 2 first-half goals and the Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 to advance in MLS playoffs

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Real Salt Lake Timbers Soccer

Real Salt Lake Timbers Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

PORTLAND (AP) — Felipe Mora scored two first-half goals, defender Kamal Miller added another in the 82nd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night in a wild-card match.

Portland advances to play Western Conference regular-season champion San Diego in a best-of-three first-round playoff series.

Mora opened the scoring in the 24th minute. RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral made the initial save of a glancing header off a free kick, but Mora was first to the rebound for shot into the upper corner.

It was Mora’s first goal during MLS play since May 3 against San Jose, snapping a 23-game scoreless run.

Mora made it 2-0 in the 35th on another rebound. Cabral denied a point-blank header, but Mora pounced on the rebound.

Justen Glad cut RSL’s deficit to 2-1 in the 39th when he headed in Diogo Gonçalves’ cross for his first-ever postseason goal.

Miller capped the scoring on a wide-open header at the back post for the lone second-half goal.

The Timbers tied a club record by scoring three goals in a playoff game, doing so for the fifth time.

RSL was in the playoffs for a conference-best fifth straight season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.