Athekame’s injury-time goal helps Milan rescue 2-2 draw against Pisa in Serie A

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Zachary Athekame scored with a long-range drive in injury time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Serie A leader AC Milan against bottom club Pisa on Friday and avoid what would have been the surprise result of the Italian league season so far.

Athekame was about 10 yards outside the area when the ball was played to him following a corner, but his low shot found its way through traffic and inside the near post to deny Pisa a first win at Milan since 1981.

The newly promoted side has yet to win a game since returning to the top tier this season after a 34-year absence.

Milan entered the game as a massive favorite and took the lead through Rafael Leão after just seven minutes, but Juan Cuadrado brought Pisa level when he scored from the penalty spot after an hour.

A massive shock looked likely after M’Bala Nzola controlled a long ball before stroking it under goalkeeper Mike Maignan to give Pisa the lead with five minutes left.

But Athekame’s goal in the third minute of injury time meant AC Milan moved two points above Inter, Napoli and Roma ahead of the weekend’s games.

The point lifts Pisa out of last place with four points from nine games, a point clear of Fiorentina and Genoa.

