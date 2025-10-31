Portland Timbers host San Diego FC in Western Conference finals

San Diego FC (19-9-6, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Timbers (11-12-11, eighth in the Conference during the regular season)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +143, Portland +154; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host San Diego FC in the Western Conference finals.

The Timbers are 10-10-11 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank eighth in the MLS drawing 173 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

San Diego is 19-7-4 against conference opponents. San Diego has a 11-1-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. San Diego won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has seven goals and four assists for the Timbers. Kamal Miller has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has scored 21 goals with 16 assists for San Diego. Amahl Pellegrino has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Diego: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Zac Mcgraw (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Felipe Carballo (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Leonard Chibueze Duru (injured), Duran Michael Ferree (injured), Oscar Verhoeven (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press