Grubauer stops all 19 shots in relief as the Kraken beat the Sharks 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of injured Matt Murray, and the Seattle Kraken got two goals from Jaden Schwartz to help beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Saturday night.

Adam Larsson and Eeli Tolvanen scored 38 seconds apart late in the second period to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead. Jamie Oleksiak and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists for Seattle, which lost 6-1 to the Sharks in the same building 10 days earlier — its worst defeat of the season.

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves. San Jose has dropped two straight after winning four in a row.

Murray exited with a lower-body injury with 18 seconds left in the first after allowing a goal. Grubauer, who made 23 saves Thursday in a 5-3 victory over Winnipeg, came off the bench and earned his third straight win.

Seattle is already without goalie Joey Daccord, on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Larsson scored his first of the season from the top of the right circle to put Seattle in front with 3:55 left in the second. Tolvanen made it 3-1 on a slap shot from the right circle, his second consecutive game with a goal.

Schwartz added his seventh on an empty-netter with 3:29 remaining in the third.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first, deflecting in Stephenson’s feed. Wennberg tied it with a power-play goal, tipping in Macklin Celebrini’s 17th assist with 18 seconds to play in the period.

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press