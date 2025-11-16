Bruins bring home winning streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (12-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston is 8-3-0 at home and 12-8 overall. The Bruins are 4-2-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Carolina is 12-5-1 overall and 6-3-0 in road games. The Hurricanes are 12-1-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson has scored six goals with four assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 10 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press