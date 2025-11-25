New York takes on Boston after shootout victory

Boston Bruins (13-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders after the Islanders beat the Seattle Kraken 1-0 in a shootout.

New York has a 5-4-1 record at home and a 13-8-2 record overall. The Islanders rank 10th in NHL play with 70 total goals (averaging 3.0 per game).

Boston has a 5-7-0 record on the road and a 13-11 record overall. The Bruins have committed 125 total penalties (5.2 per game) to lead NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has six goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 11 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored eight goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

