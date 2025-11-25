Avalanche try to keep win streak going, host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (11-9-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche head into a matchup against the San Jose Sharks as winners of nine consecutive games.

Colorado is 16-1-5 overall and 8-0-2 in home games. The Avalanche have scored 88 total goals (4.0 per game) to lead the NHL.

San Jose has an 11-9-3 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in road games. The Sharks have gone 9-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Philipp Kurashev scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 17 goals with 20 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press