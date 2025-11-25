Man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool soccer parade appears in court for trial

LONDON (AP) — A driver accused of injuring more than 100 people by ramming his car into a large crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship appeared in court as his trial started Tuesday.

More than 130 people reported injuries after a Ford minivan ploughed into a street packed full of joyous fans celebrating Liverpool’s soccer team winning the Premier League title on May 26. Police said they believed the driver acted alone, and that they did not suspect terrorism, but have not disclosed an alleged motive.

Paul Doyle, 54, was charged with 31 offenses including dangerous driving and causing or attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. The charges, which relate to 29 victims including several children, carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Doyle denies all charges. Dressed in a suit and tie, he cried as potential jurors were brought in to a packed courtroom to be selected for his trial on Tuesday.

Twelve people were sworn in to serve on the jury, and prosecutors are expected to make their opening statement on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.