Capitals look to keep win streak going, visit the Islanders

Washington Capitals (14-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the New York Islanders.

New York has a 4-3-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 13-9-3 record overall. The Islanders are 5-1-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Washington is 14-9-2 overall and 5-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are 10th in NHL play with 97 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored 14 goals with 11 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press