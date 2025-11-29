Raphinha sets up 2, Olmo scores double as Barcelona rebounds back from Chelsea defeat

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha set up two early goals and Dani Olmo scored a double as Barcelona fought back for a 3-1 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday following the poor showing at Chelsea in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal also delivered an inspired performance to shake off Barcelona’s 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge midweek, when he was unable to show his usual attacking flair. The 18-year-old star scored Barcelona’s equalizer and went close twice to adding another goal against Alaves, including a shot off the post late in the first half.

A key player in Barcelona’s domestic title double last season, Raphinha looked like his old incisive self at Camp Nou in his first start in two months since recovering from a right hamstring injury. He played limited minutes in a win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend and at Chelsea as a late substitute before Hansi Flick gave him the start.

Raphina twice raced behind the defense on the left side of the area before squaring passes for Yamal and Olmo to score in the eighth and 26th minutes.

Olmo added a third goal in stoppage time when he worked a one-two passing combination with Yamal before firing home.

Barcelona’s fourth straight win in La Liga lifted it two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the standings before Madrid visits Girona on Sunday.

Barcelona got another boost with the return of Pedri González after spending a month without its top playmaker.

Pedri went on with half an hour left, replacing Raphinha. The Spain midfielder had been out a month with a left-leg muscle injury.

Yamal’s shot into the top of the net cancelled out an opening-minute goal by Pablo Ibánez, when Barcelona failed to defend an Alaves corner and the attacking midfielder tapped in from close range.

Alaves, which has struggled to score all season, proved much more dangerous than expected. With the score at 1-1, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García had to stretch to block a shot by Calebe.

