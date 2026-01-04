Liverpool stunned by late Reed goal in 2-2 draw with Fulham and Cunha rescues Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harrison Reed scored a spectacular goal in stoppage time to earn Fulham a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The substitute let fly from around 25 meters (yards) to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the seventh minute of time added on at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool fans were still celebrating after Cody Gakpo had scored what looked like a late winner in the 94th. But they were left stunned by Reed’s near instant response once play resumed.

Fulham led 1-0 at halftime through Harry Wilson, who burst through and fired low into the far corner. Florian Wirtz leveled in the 57th.

The result saw defending champion Liverpool drop yet more points in what has been a difficult second campaign for coach Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club is fourth in the standings – 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Cunha earns point for United

Matheus Cunha rescued a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

The Brazil forward equalized for United after U.S. international Brenden Aaronson put Leeds in front in the second half at Elland Road.

Aaronson opened the scoring in the 62nd, but Cunha leveled three minutes later. Cunha was close to firing a winner late in the match with a curling shot from outside the box that struck the outside of the post.

United has lost just two of its last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Ruben Amorim’s team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.

“This year I think we are in control of the games more often than last year,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “So it was a good game, but of course (I am) a little bit frustrated not to win.”

Leeds is unbeaten in seven games and went ahead when Aaronson raced past United defender Ayden Heaven to shoot low into the far corner.

Cunha scored his third goal in his last five games when latching onto a pass from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and sliding a shot past Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

United has had to cope without injured inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes over the festive period as well as key forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are also out with injuries.

But Amorim suggested Fernandes and Mount could be close to returning.

Thiago hat trick

Igor Thiago hit a hat trick in Brentford’s 4-2 win at Everton.

The Brazilian forward has scored 14 goals in the league this season, behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and Tottenham was denied victory at home to Sunderland when Brian Brobbey scored an 80th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw.

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer