Robinson wins giant slalom and Shiffrin 14th at Copper Mountain

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Alice Robinson of New Zealand secured a record-setting World Cup giant slalom victory at Copper Mountain on Saturday while Mikaela Shiffrin managed only the 14th best time.

Her fifth career win made Robinson the most successful women’s World Cup winner from a non-European or North American nation, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Robinson led after the first run and defended her advantage on the second go.

Julia Scheib of Austria was second and Louise Stjernesund of Norway completed the podium.

Shiffrin was 2.08 seconds slower than Robinson over the two runs.

Shiffrin will get another chance to add to her record 103 World Cup wins in front of fans of her home state. On Sunday, the American will seek to add to her 66 wins in slalom, the most by any skier in the World Cup’s 59-year history.

