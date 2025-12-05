St. Louis looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Ottawa

St. Louis Blues (9-12-7, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-10-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will look to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is 13-10-4 overall and 6-4-2 in home games. The Senators have a 7-3-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

St. Louis has a 9-12-7 record overall and a 4-6-3 record on the road. The Blues have a -27 scoring differential, with 71 total goals scored and 98 given up.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Senators. Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has four goals and 13 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored two goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press