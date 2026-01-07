Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Finnish prodigy Hallberg leads night slalom: Can he end Finland’s World Cup drought?

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy World Cup Alpine Skiing

Italy World Cup Alpine Skiing

Photo Icon View Photos

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Finnish prodigy Eduard Hallberg will aim for a first World Cup men’s victory for his country in nearly 20 years as he led after the opening run of a night slalom Wednesday.

Hallberg leads Swiss racer Tanguy Nef by 0.17 seconds, with Olympic champion Clément Noël 0.23 off the pace in Madonna Di Campiglio.

In November, the 22-year-old Hallberg earned Finland’s first World Cup men’s podium result since 2007 by finishing third in his home race in Levi.

However, the top 18 are all within a second of Hallberg.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will take place Feb. 6-22, with men’s Alpine skiing to be held in Bormio.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.