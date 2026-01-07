Finnish prodigy Hallberg leads night slalom: Can he end Finland’s World Cup drought?

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Finnish prodigy Eduard Hallberg will aim for a first World Cup men’s victory for his country in nearly 20 years as he led after the opening run of a night slalom Wednesday.

Hallberg leads Swiss racer Tanguy Nef by 0.17 seconds, with Olympic champion Clément Noël 0.23 off the pace in Madonna Di Campiglio.

In November, the 22-year-old Hallberg earned Finland’s first World Cup men’s podium result since 2007 by finishing third in his home race in Levi.

However, the top 18 are all within a second of Hallberg.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will take place Feb. 6-22, with men’s Alpine skiing to be held in Bormio.

