Aston Villa stuns Arsenal with late Emiliano Buendia winner

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge took a blow Saturday after Emiliano Buendia’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

Villa cut the gap to first-place Arsenal to three points and gave Manchester City the chance to close in on Mikel Arteta’s team.

Buendia fired into the roof of the net in the fifth minute of added time at Villa Park. It was the third time in succession that Arsenal have dropped points away from home after draws with Sunderland and Chelsea.

Villa made it nine wins from its last 10 to provisionally move up to second in the standings.

Matty Cash put Unai Emery’s team ahead in the 36th, but Arsenal leveled through Leandro Trossard seven minutes after the break.

Buendia came on as a substitute in the 87th and proved an inspired substitution — powering a shot past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

