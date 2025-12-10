Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (13-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-11-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Ottawa Senators after losing three games in a row.

Columbus has a 13-11-6 record overall and a 6-3-3 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a -15 scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 102 conceded.

Ottawa has a 7-6-2 record on the road and a 13-12-4 record overall. The Senators have gone 12-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has three goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has six goals and 18 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press