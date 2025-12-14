Edmonton visits Montreal after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (15-11-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -126, Canadiens +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Montreal Canadiens after Connor McDavid’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Oilers’ 6-3 win.

Montreal is 7-8-1 in home games and 16-11-4 overall. The Canadiens have a 13-4-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Edmonton has a 7-8-3 record on the road and a 15-11-6 record overall. The Oilers have allowed 108 goals while scoring 109 for a +1 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has five goals and 21 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

McDavid has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press