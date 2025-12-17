Bruins host the Oilers after Geekie’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers after Morgan Geekie’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Bruins’ 4-1 win.

Boston is 12-5-0 in home games and 20-14 overall. The Bruins have a 9-5-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton has gone 8-9-3 in road games and 16-12-6 overall. The Oilers have gone 14-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geekie has 24 goals and 13 assists for the Bruins. Alex Steeves has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has six goals and 26 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press