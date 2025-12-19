Skip to main content
Wild bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

By AP News

Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of six games in a row.

Minnesota has a 21-9-5 record overall and a 12-3-4 record on its home ice. The Wild have a 17-2-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton is 17-12-6 overall and 9-9-3 in road games. The Oilers have scored 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank second in league play.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 1-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has scored 11 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 17 goals and 31 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 11 goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

