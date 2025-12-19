Stars play the Ducks after Johnston’s 2-goal performance

Dallas Stars (23-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -114, Ducks -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Anaheim Ducks after Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim has a 20-12-2 record overall and an 11-4-0 record in home games. The Ducks are 10-4-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Dallas has a 23-7-5 record overall and a 12-2-4 record in road games. The Stars are 12-1-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 7-5 in the last matchup. Chris Kreider led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Johnston has scored six goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press