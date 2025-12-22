Capitals host the Rangers after Frank’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (18-16-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (19-12-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the New York Rangers after Ethen Frank’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime loss.

Washington is 19-12-5 overall with a 7-2-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have gone 7-3-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

New York has an 18-16-4 record overall and a 4-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 7-1-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press