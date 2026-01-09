Bundesliga game between St. Pauli and Leipzig called off due to heavy snow

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig’s game at St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga on Saturday has been called off due to heavy snow, with other games in doubt.

St. Pauli, from Hamburg in northern Germany, said it had “done everything possible to ensure the game could be held safely” but that wasn’t possible.

Despite efforts over several days to clear the snow, difficulties removing it from the roof of the stadium were a particular concern, St. Pauli said.

The club added it was advised that calling off the game could ease the burden on emergency services, the transport network and the healthcare system.

Snow fell Friday across northern and eastern Germany and more was expected overnight. Long-distance rail travel in much of the north was suspended and road journeys were disrupted.

It was not immediately clear when the game would be played. Leipzig is fourth in the 18-team Bundesliga and St. Pauli is 16th.

Other top-tier games scheduled for Saturday in areas affected by heavy snow are Werder Bremen’s game against Hoffenheim and Union Berlin’s against Mainz.

Bremen has asked fans to arrive early and to avoid traveling by car if possible. Union fans have volunteered to move snow and ice around their team’s stadium in the German capital this week.

It’s the first round of games since the Bundesliga’s winter break. The women’s Bundesliga remains on a winter break until Jan. 23.

In the Netherlands, a top-division men’s game between NEC Nijmegen and Utrecht set for Friday was called off earlier based on weather forecasts. Other top-tier Dutch games set for the weekend are going ahead but second-division games have been postponed.

