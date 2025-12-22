Utah visits Colorado after shootout win

Utah Mammoth (18-17-3, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Utah Mammoth after the Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime.

Colorado has a 26-2-7 record overall and a 6-0-4 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a +65 scoring differential, with 141 total goals scored and 76 given up.

Utah is 18-17-3 overall and 6-4-0 against the Central Division. The Mammoth rank sixth in the league with 116 total goals (averaging 3.0 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Mammoth won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 30 goals and 31 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Mammoth. Clayton Keller has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press