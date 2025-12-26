Rangers visit the Islanders after Raddysh’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (19-16-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -117, Rangers -103; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the New York Islanders after Taylor Raddysh scored two goals in the Rangers’ 7-3 win against the Washington Capitals.

New York has a 5-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 20-13-4 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 100 goals while scoring 104 for a +4 scoring differential.

New York is 5-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-16-4 overall. The Rangers have an 8-1-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-0. Bo Horvat scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horvat has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press