Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Capitals enter matchup with the Devils on losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Washington Capitals (19-13-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-16-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -127, Capitals +106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals enter the matchup with the New Jersey Devils after losing three in a row.

New Jersey has gone 20-16-1 overall with a 3-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have an 8-3-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Washington is 19-13-5 overall and 7-3-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have scored 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Devils won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has six goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.