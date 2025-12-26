Capitals enter matchup with the Devils on losing streak

Washington Capitals (19-13-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-16-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -127, Capitals +106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals enter the matchup with the New Jersey Devils after losing three in a row.

New Jersey has gone 20-16-1 overall with a 3-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have an 8-3-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Washington is 19-13-5 overall and 7-3-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have scored 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Devils won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has six goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press