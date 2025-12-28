Hurricanes face the Rangers in division play

New York Rangers (19-17-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Monday.

Carolina is 23-11-3 overall and 8-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have conceded 106 goals while scoring 122 for a +16 scoring differential.

New York has a 5-5-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 19-17-4 record overall. The Rangers have a -5 scoring differential, with 102 total goals scored and 107 allowed.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Staal has scored 10 goals with six assists for the Hurricanes. Eric Robinson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press