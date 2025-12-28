Chicago plays Pittsburgh following Bertuzzi’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -165, Blackhawks +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars.

Chicago is 7-7-3 at home and 14-17-6 overall. The Blackhawks have a 4-7-4 record in one-goal games.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-6-4 in road games and 15-12-9 overall. The Penguins have given up 114 goals while scoring 109 for a -5 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has six goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi has four goals over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 20 goals and 18 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 1-5-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press