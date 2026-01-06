Roma bounces back with a 2-0 win at Lecce in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Roma bounced back from the weekend’s controversial loss at Atalanta to win 2-0 at Lecce in Serie A on Tuesday.

That saw Roma move into fourth place, three points below Serie A leader Inter Milan, although all three of the teams above it have played two matches fewer than Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Roma moved three points above Como — which won 3-0 at Pisa earlier — and Juventus. The Bianconeri were playing at Sassuolo later.

Gasperini had been left fuming by refereeing decisions in Saturday’s loss to his former team.

However, Roma rebounded in Lecce and took the lead in the 14th minute with a well-worked move, that ended with Evan Ferguson controlling Paulo Dybala’s disguised pass and drilling into the bottom left corner.

Roma doubled its lead in the 71st as a corner came through to Niccolò Pisilli, whose angled drive was tapped in by Artem Dovbyk from close range.

Dovbyk limped off late on after pulling up clutching the back of his leg.

Lecce, which had managed a draw at Juventus over the weekend, remained 16th.

Penalty save

Como turned on the style to break down a resolute Pisa in the second half.

Máximo Perrone broke the deadlock in the 68th and Anastasios Douvikas doubled Como’s lead eight minutes later before Jean Butez saved M’Bala Nzola’s penalty to prevent Pisa from getting back into the match.

Douvikas was more successful from the penalty spot in stoppage time to wrap up the match for Como.

Pisa was three points from safety.

