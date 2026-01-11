Tampa Bay brings 9-game win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning seek to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 22-13-8 record overall and a 12-6-5 record in home games. The Flyers rank 10th in league play serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 15-4-3 in road games and 27-13-3 overall. The Lightning rank third in the league serving 13.3 penalty minutes per game.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 7-2. Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 14 goals with 24 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 21 goals and 18 assists for the Lightning. Kucherov has nine goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.4 assists, 6.3 penalties and 18 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press