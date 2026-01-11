Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks (16-23-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-14-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to stop a six-game losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 25-14-6 overall and 12-10-1 at home. The Canadiens have a 22-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vancouver is 16-23-5 overall and 12-11-2 in road games. The Canucks rank ninth in the league with 174 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 17 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

By The Associated Press