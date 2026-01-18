Johannes Lochner of Germany finishes sweep of season-long men’s World Cup bobsled points titles

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Johannes Lochner of Germany clinched the World Cup overall four-man and combined bobsled titles on Sunday, giving him a clean sweep of the season-long championships in what he says will be his final year before retirement.

Adam Ammour won the four-man World Cup finale on Sunday, with Lochner second and Francesco Friedrich third in yet another German sweep.

That finish was more than enough for Lochner — also the two-man World Cup points champion this season — to clinch the four-man and combined titles.

In the two-woman race, Germany’s Laura Nolte won to wrap up her fourth consecutive points title.

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster of the U.S. was second and also was second in the season-long two-woman standings, her best points-race finish since winning the World Cup title since 2018. Germany’s Kim Kalicki took third in Sunday’s season finale, wrapping up her third-place spot in the points chase.

Luge

Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal won a World Cup women’s doubles race in Oberhof, Germany, on Sunday. Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Kipp took silver, while Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina of Germany won bronze.

In men’s doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won, with countrymen Toni Eggert and Florian Mueller second. Austria’s Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schoepf were third. Zach DiGregorio and Sean Hollander paced the U.S., finishing ninth.

Germany won the team relay, with Austria second, Latvia third and the U.S. fourth.

