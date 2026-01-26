Sabres visit the Maple Leafs following Zucker’s 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (29-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-19-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jason Zucker’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Sabres’ 5-0 win.

Toronto is 24-19-9 overall and 6-6-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a -5 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 175 conceded.

Buffalo is 29-17-5 overall with a 9-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres have a 27-4-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 25 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 27 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press